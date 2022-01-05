Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,596 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Gurley to 287th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathryn Gurley as Judge of the 287th Judicial District Court in Bailey and Parmer Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2022 or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kathryn Gurley of Friona is the District Attorney of the 287th Judicial District in Bailey and Parmer Counties. Previously, she served as the Parmer County Attorney. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Friona Chamber of Commerce. She is a former board member of the Friona Independent School District and former member of the Friona Public Library Endowment Committee. Additionally, she is a member, former trustee, and former Endowment Committee member of the Friona United Methodist Church. Gurley received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Gurley to 287th Judicial District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.