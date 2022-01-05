Matthew Cambó Announces Release of Exclusive Interview with Vizaca

Matthew Cambó, recognized by Best Lawyers in America 2022, shares his background, professional career, and journey in between during his interview with Vizaca.

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cambó delivers unique insight during his recently published interview with Vizaca, where readers receive a glimpse into his personal life and professional career. The family law specialist is an associate attorney with Leinoff & Lemos, P.A. in Florida. In addition to his license to practice in Florida, Cambó also holds membership in the Florida Bar’s Family Law, Trial Lawyers, and Young Lawyers sections.

Cambó’s steadfast work ethic, acknowledged by Best Lawyers in America 2022, is fueled by his remarkable dedication to serving those in need of his assistance in matters of family law. During his Vizaca interview, when asked what makes him stand out compared to other professionals in his line of work, Cambó reflects on the importance of creating relationships with clients, as he commonly represents individuals going through an extremely, and often the most, difficult time in life.

“When such a vulnerable person places their trust in you, I am honored to receive the opportunity to counsel him or her through their difficult situation to the best of my ability,” said Cambó.

The clients Cambó assists are dealing with paternity disputes, divorce, relocation, alimony and child support matters, child custody issues, business valuations, and modification actions. Before his talents opened the door to a fortunate opportunity at a premier boutique firm in South Florida, Leinoff & Lemos, Cambó graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from Pennsylvania State University. He then continued his educational career at the University of Miami School of Law and obtained his J.D. in 2015.

He started to gain critical litigation experience while assisting in the prosecution of defendants at the felony division of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and even helped defend a United States Immigration and Customs Officer that ended in victory. Cambó later gained experience in insurance defense litigation and appellate advocacy as a large Florida law firm clerk.

Cambó discusses a more personal perspective during his interview regarding inspirational figures that have influenced his life and career. He finds his mother’s accomplishments as a parental provider to four children while maintaining an incredibly successful career as a Florida family attorney and still finding time to enjoy life to be a “realistic model of success” he strives to attain.

About Matthew Cambó

