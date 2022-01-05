Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,601 in the last 365 days.

Route 32 (River Road) to Close Tomorrow Morning for Maintenance Operations in Nockamixon, Bridgeton Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Route 32 (River Road) is scheduled to close between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Bridgeton Hill Road in Nockamixon and Bridgeton townships, Bucks County, on Thursday, January 6, from 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM, for pipe flushing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Route 32 (River Road) motorists will be directed to use Route 611 (Easton Road), Marienstein Road, and Bridgeton Hill Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

 # # #

River Road, 1-5-22.PNG

You just read:

Route 32 (River Road) to Close Tomorrow Morning for Maintenance Operations in Nockamixon, Bridgeton Townships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.