Route 3005 Mayview Road Closure Begins Thursday in South Fayette Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Thursday, January 6.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, a portion of Mayview Road between Chartiers Creek and Hastings Crescent will close to through traffic until further notice due to a slide. All through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Slide

  • Take Mayview Road to Lesnett Road

  • Turn right onto Lesnett Road

  • Turn left onto McLaughlin Run Road

  • Turn left onto Bower Hill Road

  • Turn left onto Washington Avenue (Route 50)

  • Washington Avenue becomes Washington Pike (Route 3003)

  • Turn left onto Boyce Road

  • Follow Boyce Road back to Mayview Road

  • End detour

South of the Slide

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

