Route 3005 Mayview Road Closure Begins Thursday in South Fayette Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Thursday, January 6.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, a portion of Mayview Road between Chartiers Creek and Hastings Crescent will close to through traffic until further notice due to a slide. All through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Slide

Take Mayview Road to Lesnett Road

Turn right onto Lesnett Road

Turn left onto McLaughlin Run Road

Turn left onto Bower Hill Road

Turn left onto Washington Avenue (Route 50)

Washington Avenue becomes Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Turn left onto Boyce Road

Follow Boyce Road back to Mayview Road

End detour

South of the Slide

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

