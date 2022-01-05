Submit Release
2022-01-05 09:11:08.537 Boone County Lottery Scratchers Ticket Worth $7 Million

2022-01-05 09:11:08.537

Story Photo

A $7 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers ticket was won on a ticket purchased at Gerbes, 1729 W. Broadway, in Columbia. 

The winner later claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City on Dec. 23.

This win marks the 171st Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $1 million or more and the 587th ticket overall. In FY21 alone, Lottery players won over $883 million in Scratchers prizes.

$7,000,000 Mega Money” is a $30 game with over $18.8 million in unclaimed prizes.

In FY21, players in Boone County won more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $52.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

