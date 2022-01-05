Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the 2900 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and assaulted the victim. The suspect then took property and fled the scene.

The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.