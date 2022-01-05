Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 7400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:26 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/Lg8u7d1dqnE

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###