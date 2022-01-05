Submit Release
Popular Guitarist and Music Producer “Clef Nite” Is All Set to Launch His Debut Single

Launching 14th January 2022, his debut single titled "Who Jah Bless" is already making waves among excited listeners about the song launch.

I can’t wait for the world to hear my story through my art”
— Clef Nite
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Berklee College of Music alumni and a guitarist turned artist, Clef Nite, is all set to debut his new single on 14th January 2022. He has already toured with popular artists such as Nneka, Boston's Afrobeats artist, which has undoubtedly added to the hype of his debut single “Who Jah Bless”.

He started his career as a music producer in 2008 as he went on to work with a lot of popular Nigerian artists like the late Kefee, Ruggedman, P-Square, and more. He soon became a guitarist for P-Square and toured with them. He played and traveled with them successfully.

In 2012, he appeared on BET 106 & Park's Music Matters program alongside Nneka and Black Thought. Later that year, he appeared on MTV's Iggy Unplugged with Nneka. These performances have earned him the distinction of becoming the first Nigerian guitarist to perform live on two major US television networks.
After performing on MTV's Iggy Unplugged, Clef Nite and Nneka posed for a photo.

Following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Clef Nite wrote a song titled Boston Song as a homage to the city of Boston. His memorial received rave reviews and was featured in major Boston news outlets such as The Boston Globe, Cambridge Day, and Patch. Clef Nite is also a music producer and the founder of Music Republic Records, an independent music production firm.

The Boston, MA-based guitarist was born into the descendant of an artistic family and is the first child of Engineer Victor Nworah Nite Snr. He grew up in the art lane of his family as a talented musician, which made him love music at a young age as he stopped to watch anyone playing the guitar on television. He began playing the drums in his parents' church choir when he was 11 years old. He later learned to play the keyboard before settling on the acoustic guitar.

Those who want to know more about the artist can make it a point to visit www.clefnite.com or follow him at www.instagram.com/clefnite/.


About Clef Nite
Victor Chukwunonso Nite Jnr, also known by his popular music name Clef Nite is an Afro-style classical guitarist, performer, and music producer distinctively known for his percussive chord playing style on the Classical guitar.

