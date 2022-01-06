Bopsidy, the online community for dancers, launches official partnerships with top dance studios
Bopsidy announced that it is partnering with some of San Francisco’s most well-reputed dance studios to launch its official Bopsidy Studio Partners program.HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bopsidy, the first online community created for dancers, announced today that it is partnering with some of San Francisco’s most well-reputed dance studios to launch its official Bopsidy Studio Partners program. The announcement comes on the heels of Bopsidy’s beta launch as the company anticipates opening the new social networking platform to all members of the dance community in early 2022.
The first founding Bopsidy Studio Partners include: Alonzo King LINES Dance Center, Dance Mission Theater, and Rae Studios. Under the partnership program, Bopsidy is building out Bopsidy studio pages to serve as hubs - or “bop pages” - for keeping their instructors and students connected and informed.
“Partnering with dance studios is a key step in Bopsidy’s trajectory to becoming the one-stop destination for professionals, students and enthusiasts in the dance world,” said Lily Liang, CEO and Co-Founder of Bopsidy. “We are honored to have the support of our new partners in this mission.”
Bopsidy also announced plans to open its new site, currently in beta, to all new registrants as early as February 2022. The new site allows dance hobbyists and professionals to create profile pages for themselves and their dance groups, highlighting their dance history, videos and class schedules, if applicable. Soon, members will be able to connect and follow their favorite dancers and groups, ensuring they will never miss an upcoming class, workshop or event.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bopsidy as a Founding Studio member,” said Jamie Carter, of the LINES Dance Center. “As our company and class offerings expand, nurturing connections with our growing community is more important than ever. We look forward to being a part of this key movement in bringing the dance community closer together!”
“As a dance studio that elevates multiple genres from folkloric to modern, Bopsidy’s platform aligns perfectly with our studio,” said Stella Adelman, Managing Director of Dance Mission Theater. “We’re proud to call ourselves a Founding Studio Partner and can’t wait to forge deeper relationships with our community through our new studio ‘Bop’ page.”
“Bopsidy brings so much energy and empowerment to the dance community,” remarked Jessica Rae, Founder of Rae Studios. “Our Studio is taking full advantage of Bopsidy’s features to make our community aware of upcoming classes and events such as our Boombox Weekend, corporate partnerships and Spotlight master classes featuring guest choreographers!”
Founded in 2019, Liang and her Co-Founder Michael Kamowski originally developed Bopsidy as a discovery solution to make it easier for students to find new dance classes. Since then, the Bopsidy mission has expanded into supporting the dance industry in multiple ways: from helping instructors build deeper connections with their students to enabling dance groups to promote their work. In addition, Bopsidy seeks to level the playing field for all dance genres and sub-communities so that everyone has access to the same tools for promotion and visibility.
While Bopsidy has traditionally focused on the Bay Area and Los Angeles, it plans to open up to more U.S. cities in the coming months. New members can sign up at www.bopsidy.com and read more about the company’s story and dancer perspectives at https://blog.bopsidy.com/.
About Bopsidy’s Founding Studio Partners:
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Alonzo King LINES Ballet is at the forefront of artistic innovation in ballet, with deeply rooted affinities between Western and Eastern classical forms, elemental materials, the natural world, and the human spirit. Alonzo King LINES Ballet is home to nationally recognized dance education and community programs including LINES Training Program and Summer Program, the joint BFA Program in Dance with Dominican University of California, and the LINES Dance Center, one of the largest dance facilities on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.linesballet.org.
Dance Mission Theater
Dance Mission connects and empowers diverse Bay Area communities and artists through all aspects of dance and dance theater, including the production of new works, instruction, and performance. Many female artists, artists of color, and culturally specific ensembles consider Dance Mission to be their artistic home. Master teachers of dance and music have created a thriving inter-generational community celebrating cultural traditions, welcoming students of all backgrounds. For more information, visit www.dancemissiontheater.org.
Rae Studios
Founded in 2012, Rae Studios is a dance & fitness center, overlooking San Francisco's Union Square. The studio is located on the 7th floor of the Native Sons of Golden West building, a historic preservation and organization founded in 1875. With wall-to-wall mirrors, high ceilings, stretch bars, state-of-the-art sound system and our electrifying in house dance & fitness instructors, Rae Studios is the perfect solution for group and one-on-one training exercise. For more information, visit www.raestudios-sf.com.
About Bopsidy
Bopsidy's mission is to empower and unite the dance community with the first online platform for dance hobbyists, professionals and groups. Bopsidy was inspired by Lily Liang's personal journey as a life-long explorer of dance. Lily and co-founder Michael Kamowski met while at Rotten Tomatoes where they worked together on the popular movies and TV reviews site. They share a love for the arts and building tools to empower people to make better decisions (e.g., what to watch on Netflix). Together, they launched Bopsidy, a social platform that takes the dance community to the next level. Pre-registration is now open for all dancers at www.bopsidy.com. Together We Dance!
