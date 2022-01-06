Romain Leroux, 2021 Silver GT4 French Champion joins Dörr Motorsport to fight for the title in the ADAC GT4 Germany
Romain Leroux, Aston Martin Academy Driver and 2021 Silver GTA Racing French Champion joins Dörr Motorsport and will participate to the ADAC GT4 Germany in 2022
I am very thankful to be racing with Dörr Motorsport this season. They are a very professional team with ambitious goals. I think my experience with the Aston Martin car will make it a great fit"
— Romain Leroux, 2021 French GT4 Racing Champion
Romain Leroux, 19-year-old Aston Martin Academy Driver crowned 2021 French Champion in the GT4 Racing Silver category joins the Dörr Motorsport team and will participate to the ADAC GT4 Germany in 2022.
Romain Leroux, French GT4 racing driver champion, will join the 2022 season of the ADAC GT4 Germany and will share the wheel of one of the 3 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 of the team with Ben Dörr a young German upcoming talent from Butzbach who already participated in the ADAC GT4 in 2021.
Romain Leroux and Ben Dörr are definitely a driver pair to keep an eye on with some strong aspiration for the title fight. Romain Leroux became French Silver GT4 2021 champion after shining at the wheel of his Aston Martin Vantage AMR in 2021, becoming one of the youngest winners of this competition in recent years, a victory all the more impressive given that this is his first year in GT4 Racing. Sharing his cockpit, the rookie driver Ben Dörr attracted attention with incredible catch-up races and steep learning curves during the ADAC 2021 season.
Romain Leroux declares: "I am very proud and thankful to be racing with Dörr Motorsport this season. I appreciate the opportunity given to me, they are a very professional team with clear and ambitious goals. I think I fit in well with the team as I can bring my experience with the Aston Martin car into the setup. ADAC GT4 Germany is also a great next step in my career with a very competitive championship. My main goal is clearly to win the title. I think Ben and I will be great partners. We have the same goal and get along very well with him."
The 2021 ADAC ADAC GT4 Germany championship will be starting at the end of April in Oschersleben. This will be the first of 6 intense rounds of championship.
About Romain Leroux
After several years spent behind a karting wheel where Romain was able to dominate the Asian championship (ROTAX Asia Champion in 2017, Vice-Champion X30 Serie France Senior in 2019), Romain participated in the Formula 4 FFSA championship in 2020. In 2021, he joined Aston Martin’s “Young Driver Academy” (academy for young drivers of excellence) - as well as the GT4 Racing championship that he won with his co-pilot Valentin Hasse-Clot behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage AMR.
This championship victory is the result of great consistency in the result of the Leroux - Hasse-Clot team, a team that impressed by accumulating 9 podiums in 12 races, and 4 wins. Romain Leroux amazed with regular qualifying in the top and a very impressive attacking and positional defense against more experienced drivers.
One of the youngest winners of the GT4 Racing France championship, the driver already has his eyes on the future. He declares: “For the year 2022 my goal is to be on the podium of another international GT4 championship. My medium-term objective is to move up to the GT3 category, the top GT category”. A goal that seems achievable in view of the promising potential of the Aston Martin junior. And if we ask him if he has a driving dream to fulfill, he replies "I come from a family of car enthusiasts, which takes us every year to see the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I am working tirelessly so that I too will be able to participate in the years to come”.
