REALTOR AND AI COMPANY DOMINATE YOUTUBE FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY COLORADO
HOMEBUYERS CAN WATCH VIDEOS OF ALL HOMES FOR SALE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY COLORADO
What you share with the world is what it keeps of you.”PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We have revolutionized the way people can see homes for sale online” boasts Brian Chandler, a realtor with RE/MAX Alliance in Parker Colorado. Brian has partnered with Las Vegas, NV based Quantitative Technologies (QT) to launch the newest AI technology to display real estate listings in video format on the YouTube platform.
— Brian Chandler
Video has become an increasingly dominating platform for internet users and still continues to grow with the introduction of Facebook Stories, Instagram Reels, Tik Tok and other venues. When it comes to looking at homes for sale online, instead of viewing one home and one static page at a time, one can now view all the homes for sale, in a particular area, in the same web location? This technology is now available through Brian Chandler for Douglas County Colorado homes. All of the homes listed for sale in Douglas County Colorado can now be exclusively viewed in a video on his YouTube Channel? https://bit.ly/DCHomeVideos
“Our history and experience are in disruptive technologies that become the new standards. Today, we are preparing the next disruption in real estate. We decided to branch out into the real estate world to make the process of viewing homes easier and more enjoyable for the consumer.” says Clyde Wallace of Quantitative Technologies who has been creating new standards in publishing and information technology for over 30 years.
Brian Chandler has been in sales and real estate for over 44 years beginning his career in Southern California in 1977, however, now resides in Parker, CO. Brian has always been regarded as a creative and progressive Realtor, and joining forces with QT further displays this quality.
Homebuyers and sellers for Douglas County Colorado can now view all listings for sale in video format through Brian Chandler | Douglas County Real Estate YouTube Channel.
Brian Chandler
Brian Chandler Real Estate
+1 720-808-1007
brian@homesellers.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other