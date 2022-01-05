Equator Unveils Groovy Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator For Style and Convenience

Conserv 10.7 cubic foot Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator

The new Conserv Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator answers the 2022 trend of nostalgiacore while still delivering compact convenience and storage.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, the leading innovator of energy-efficient and trend-setting appliances, released the Conserv 10.7 cubic foot Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator. Nostalgiacore designs that nod to the 50s, 60s, and 70s are making a comeback in 2022, and this compact trendsetting refrigerator adds nostalgia, class, and functionality to any size kitchen. Available in vibrant red, black, and cream colors with retro, easy-to-open stainless steel handles, consumers can stylishly customize their kitchens while meeting their storage needs.

Measuring at 77 x 24 x 28 inches (HxWxD), this bottom mount refrigerator is equipped with three glass shelves, four door racks, and three freezer bins for easy organization and access for the largest of shopping trips. If an additional boost of cool air is needed once this fridge is packed full, the fast cool controls drop temperatures to 35.6F. And when food needs frozen quickly to prevent spoilage, the fast freeze option plummets temperatures down to -25.6F. But consumers don’t need to worry about inconvenient ice scraping thanks to the total no-frost feature that prevents ice from forming.

An eco-friendly LED light automatically comes on once the refrigerator door opens, conveniently illuminating inside for easy browsing. The R600a refrigerant within the compressor cooling system powers this bottom mount refrigerator to run fast and efficiently, ensuring food stays fresh and crisp. The retro refrigerator also comes with a wine rack to conveniently store wine bottles and other beverages.

Also designed with safety in mind, this Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator meets the highest of safety standards and is equipped with overload protection that automatically shuts off the refrigerator, preventing any costly damage to the appliance or home.

For complete convenience, the Conserv Bottom Mount Retro Refrigerator doesn’t require any installation due to its freestanding feature. Consumers can simply place, plug in, and start enjoying maximum storage that’s also stylish and fun. Backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, this retro refrigerator is available for $1,699 with free shipping on the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.