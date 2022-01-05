April 19, 2022 is income tax filing deadline 

Taxpayers in Massachusetts will have until April 19, 2022 to file their 2021 income tax returns. The IRS announced a due date of April 18 for filing federal income tax returns, the first business day following Emancipation Day, celebrated in Washington, D.C. on Friday, April 15, 2022. Patriot’s Day is celebrated in Massachusetts on April 18, 2022, which moves the deadline for filing Massachusetts 2021 income tax returns to the next business day of April 19, 2022.