MassDEP Penalizes Beaver Brook Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator for Violating Groundwater Discharge Regulations at The Point in Littleton  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $40,000 penalty to Beaver Brook Wastewater Treatment Facility, LLC, of Mansfield, owner of a wastewater treatment facility associated with multi-use commercial properties at The Point in Littleton, for violating groundwater discharge regulations. In a consent agreement, MassDEP stated that the company failed to report that since 2016, it routinely bypassed flows to the onsite wastewater treatment facility by pumping and hauling more than 2.5 million gallons of waste to an offsite permitted wastewater treatment facility. The company also failed to disclose to MassDEP operational issues with the treatment plant’s ability to effectively treat the wastewater generated by the commercial users at The Point to meet permit limits. Under the consent order, the company must manage flows to the wastewater treatment facility, upgrade the plant, improve management of external grease traps, establish and maintain a financial assurance mechanism to ensure funding for upgrading the facility, and pay the penalty. “Honest and complete reporting of flows and treatment operational issues to MassDEP is essential to maintain the integrity of the self-reporting aspects of the program and ensure the protection of water resources,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “It is important to fulfill the requirements of the permit conditions and compliance with the regulations for the benefit of public welfare and the environment.”

