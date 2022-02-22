Submit Release
The Advocate Urges a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in Connecticut To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For a No Obligation Compensation Analysis-And Expert Advice On How To Enhance the Claim

Connecticut

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran in Connecticut and he has mesothelioma make his compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." ”
— Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NEW LONDON , CONNECTICUT , USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran anywhere in Connecticut and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please make his compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation analysis of your compensation claim's potential worth. Financial compensation for a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma might be millions. The settlement result will depend on the skill of the lawyers the Veteran hires and the specifics of how the Veteran was exposed to asbestos on a submarine.

"Groton, Connecticut is known as the 'submarine capital of the world' and frequently after a Navy Submarine Veteran retires or finished their active duty in the navy-they went to work in Connecticut either making the world's most advanced submarines or they got a job maintaining the boats. Other major submarine bases in the USA are located in-California, Georgia, Washington, Virginia, and Hawaii.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Connecticut or anywhere in the USA, please take the best possible compensation seriously and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Aside from being one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst also specializes in assisting Navy Veterans." www.karstvonoiste.com/


The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New London, Groton or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Connecticut.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Connecticut the Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* Yale Cancer Center New Haven, Connecticut http://www.yalecancercenter.org/

* Hartford Hospital Hartford, Connecticut: http://www.harthosp.org/Cancer/default.aspx

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

