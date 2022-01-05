GVTC Launches their New Website and Connecting You Campaign by Foundry512
GVTC Communications is Connecting Customers Across South Central Texas with a new identity & website powered by their Connecting You campaign.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GVTC Communications has just completed the creation of their brand new website launched at the end of the year 2021. This comes as exciting news to the clients that have enjoyed communications and connectivity services from the smart company. This launch signifies a major milestone especially for current and prospective customers with improvements such as accessibility, connectivity, instant feedback, and intuitive navigation.
The new website with its improved design is aesthetically presented in a warm, inclusive, and diverse view of the residents in South Central Texas. It is designed for every kind of user from skimmers to in-depth researchers; as it features a concise display with brief descriptions of what the GVTC Communications Company is all about and the services they offer; padded with pop-up images and links that lead users to more elaborate descriptions of these services. The website is also optimized for smartphone use and designed from a mobile-first perspective. It's easy to use interface and fresh content on provide customers with quick access to services and self-help items like how to improve their smart connections for optimized and efficient connectivity within their homes and workplaces.
The website launch serves as the ultimate conversion point for GVTC's Connecting You campaign which features upgraded smart services offering. Now, GVTC Communication users can connect their televisions, phones, and smart devices, using their new smart security system which features real-time remote management from any device.
Beyond design the website was developed with personalization and marketing automation. Limited cookie use allows dynamic messages to be served on the website based on the user's previous interactions. This includes updated messages, personalized offers, and an integrated account management system that allows users to dynamically add or remove services from their devices.
About GVTC Communications
GVTC Communications is a Texas-based technological company dedicated to offering smart services to the communities of South and Central Texas. We have over the course of our establishment pioneered significant technological milestones within the communities we serve and continue to do so to date. From being the first to connect phone services to the Northern part of San Antonio in the early 1950s to being Netflix’s highest-ranking fiber internet provider by the 2000s, GVTC Communications has always strived for the best when it comes to technology and communications service.
About Foundry512
Foundry512 is a full-service advertising agency in Austin, Texas with a simple framework: deep relationships. Whether it’s growing a brand, changing behavior, or shaping public opinion, deep relationships are the core ingredient in everything we do — between brands and consumers, between us and our clients.
