Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of an Oil Field-Offshore Oil Rig Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Texas to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It Might Be Millions

If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about your compensation.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the immediate family of a former oil field or offshore oil rig worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas to get serious about financial compensation and call Houston based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis and specifics about how the financial claims process works. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars and it will be based on the specifics of their exposure to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "It is not uncommon for a Texas based oil field or offshore oil-gas worker to have worked in numerous other states including Alaska, California, Colorado, New Mexico, etc. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for specifics about your compensation. Erik Karst is a much better option than a 'free' generic booklet about mesothelioma. He is also an amazing resource for an oil field or offshore oil rig worker who now has this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

*Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy-producing states mesothelioma does happen to good people in Texas. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma