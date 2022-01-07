Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Announces Robert Martinez as Administrator
FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fredericksburg Nursing & Rehabilitation is excited to announce the return of Robert Martinez, as the facility’s Administrator. Mr. Martinez received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas State University. Mr. Martinez has been married for over 17 years to his wife Crystal, who is a supervisor at HHSC Regulatory Division. He also has a son Gregory, who is a Programmer for Boerne Radio 103.9 FM and a daughter who attends Boerne Middle School South.
Mr. Martinez’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. He will collaborate directly with employees, residents, and the Fredericksburg community to ensure that all Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation residents get the best care possible.
Robert states that he looks forward to reconnecting with the residents and family members. As a former caretaker for his own parents, he learned the importance of providing great care and ensuring that the needs of our senior population are met. Robert is excited to make his return and rekindle relationships with the staff and the families as well.
When not at work, Robert enjoys spending time with his family and discount shopping.
Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Fredericksburg, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body and soul. When you can’t live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation visit, www.fredericksburgnursingandrehab.com or call (830) 997-4364.
####
Wendy Moore
Mr. Martinez’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. He will collaborate directly with employees, residents, and the Fredericksburg community to ensure that all Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation residents get the best care possible.
Robert states that he looks forward to reconnecting with the residents and family members. As a former caretaker for his own parents, he learned the importance of providing great care and ensuring that the needs of our senior population are met. Robert is excited to make his return and rekindle relationships with the staff and the families as well.
When not at work, Robert enjoys spending time with his family and discount shopping.
Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Fredericksburg, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body and soul. When you can’t live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation visit, www.fredericksburgnursingandrehab.com or call (830) 997-4364.
####
Wendy Moore
Trinity Healthcare
email us here