Delaware Division of the Arts Awards $753,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Thirty-six arts organizations and 13 artists have received ARP funds

Wilmington, Del. (January 5, 2022) – In Fiscal Year 2021, the Division of the Arts received $753,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. With this special award, the Division developed two short-term grant opportunities to help secure jobs and support Delaware’s nonprofit arts organizations and artists that add value to the state’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities. ARP funds have been awarded to 36 arts organizations and 13 individual artists.

ARP Organization Grants ranged in size from $5,000 to $45,000 and were only available to recipients of General Operating Support in the past three years (FY19, FY20, FY21). The grants were for expenses to support salaried employees, fees for artists and/or contractual personnel, facility costs such as rent and utilities and marketing expenses incurred between December 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

ARP Individual Artist Grants provided up to $15,000 to support eligible Delaware artists in the production and presentation of community-focused artistic projects across disciplines through June 30, 2022. Examples of eligible projects included providing presentations (art exhibitions, performances, readings, concerts), workshops and the creation of artwork with tangible outcomes (such as a specific community impact or raising awareness of the arts).

“These relief funds are critical to arts organizations and their ongoing service to the community,” said Jessica Ball, director of the Division of the Arts. “Public funds represent only a small portion of the revenue that arts organizations generate. In addition, individual practicing artists have seen their opportunities postponed or canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists’ work in communities, schools and businesses is crucial to the creative life of our communities, the well-being of individuals and adds distinct value to the state’s economy.”

Image: The Grand Opera House, Moonloop Photography

