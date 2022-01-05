Demand for Combi Ovens Market to Rise Rapidly from Foodservice Industry - Future Market Insights
Burgeoning Demand from Hotels and Restaurants to Trigger Sales of Combi Ovens GloballyJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for combi ovens has impelled manufacturers to approach the market in accordance to the strong demand for heavy and medium capacity combi ovens in order to serve hotels, institutions, and commercial kitchens. According to FMI, the global combi ovens market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.3% over the course of the forecast period.
Increasing adoption of combi ovens owing to their energy-efficient features is predicted to be one of the prime factors escalating market growth. Consumers across the globe seek new technologies that can ensure an easy way of life. Latest technologies are quickly adopted, with purchasing decisions influenced by social media. Also, the versatility offered by commercial combi ovens, a multipurpose food service equipment, is its main USP.
Demand for energy-efficient appliances has led manufacturers of combi ovens to introduce energy-efficient appliances. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of companies. Competition is escalating as consumers are becoming aware of various kinds of products and services in the market offered by different players. To compete against each other, manufacturers have been focusing on improving their medium-term product expansion strategy, merger plans, and product portfolio strategy with regional suppliers to expand their business.
Rising penetration of microwave ovens is also noted to be one of the important factors driving demand for combi ovens. Furthermore, increasing adoption of combi ovens at homes, offices, and other food places is another prominent factor contributing to the growth of the market.
Growing Demand from the Foodservice Sector to be Key Growth Driver
The growing demand from the foodservice industry and the need for more productive cooking methods are expected to be the core drivers for the global combi ovens market in the coming years. With the growth in economy and increment in the disposable income of people, people now endeavour to spend more on items that can fulfil their desires such as a luxury car, an apartment, or on the food and beverages they desire to eat or drink.
Humans are inquisitive in nature, and have the tendency to explore new things and new varieties of food to taste, which has thus pushed culinary specialists or chefs to come up with new types of cooking methods. Combi oven is best for cooking meat owing to the reason that the heat in the chamber does the majority of the cooking and the moisture in the oven prevents the meat from drying out and also increases its consumable life.
Combi ovens are a perfect alternative for cooks when they are in the need to serve food in quick service restaurants or serve bulk orders. In this way, combi ovens are in great demand in inns, hotels, restaurants, eateries, and at other food outlets. The development of the foodservice sector across the globe is expected to bode well for the progression of the global combi ovens market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Globally, the restaurant business and premium & luxury hotels are multiplying to meet rising demand, which is anticipated to boost market growth of combi ovens
Among the product types, boiler-less combi ovens have been gaining traction, as they solve the issues of corrosion, maintenance costs, and increased downtime.
North America is set to dominate market revenue, attributing to its well established restaurant and confectionery/bakery business.
MEA & Latin America, due to their increase in the tourist business, have been flourishing in restaurants and hotels, which are expected to house combi ovens in a big way for cooking purposes, thereby driving regional market growth.
North America to Oust Europe in Terms of Value Share by the End of 2028
Among all the regions, Western Europe is expected to emerge as the leading region in the global combi ovens market with a share of 41% in 2017. However, by the end of the forecast period, Western and Eastern Europe are both likely to witness decline in their market shares and North America will witness a substantial rise in its share in the overall market by the end of 2027.
The growth of North America can be attributed to the growing investments being done by leading market players. To expand their market presence and global footprint, numerous players are focusing on investing in the North America market. Key players are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to collaborate with the local emerging players and to penetrate into the North America and strengthen their sales channel distribution.
Global Combi Ovens Market by Category
By Product Type, the Global Combi Ovens Market is segmented as:
Steam Generated
Boilerless
By Power Unit, the Global Combi Ovens Market is segmented as:
Gas
Electric
By Capacity, the Global Combi Ovens Market is segmented as:
Low
Medium
Heavy
By End-use, the Global Combi Ovens Market is segmented as:
Hotels & Restaurants
Bakery Stores
Retail Outlets
Domestic & Institutional
Commercial Kitchens
By Region, the Global Combi Ovens Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
APEJ
Japan
Middle East & Africa
Enhancement of Product Portfolio to be Core Strategy of Key Market Players
Key market participants are focusing on enhancement of their medium-term expansion strategy, product portfolio strategy, and mergers with regional distributors to expand their business. The players operating in the market are Alto-Shaam Inc., Electrolux AB, Fujimak Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Retigo S.R.O, and Dover Corporation, among others.
