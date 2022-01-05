India Warehousing Market Report 2021, Upcoming Growth, Statistics, Demand, Top Companies and Forecast By 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Warehouse Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian warehouse market reached a value of INR 676 Billion in 2020. The warehouse industry in India is currently at a nascent stage, however, the development of the country as a global manufacturing hub has helped in its expansion. Additionally, the burgeoning e-commerce, retail, IT, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals and textiles industries have created a substantial demand for warehouses with value-added services like reverse logistics, packaging, labeling and barcoding. In line with this, the formerly concrete or low-grade steel godowns are now being replaced by pre-engineered warehouses. The increasing private and foreign investments in infrastructure development have further helped in turning warehouses into sophisticated stockrooms with advanced, real-time tracking mechanisms and other state-of-the-art facilities. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during 2021-2026.
Market Trends:
The establishment of the Free Trade and Warehousing Zone by the Indian Government has helped in increasing warehousing activities, developing the infrastructure and facilitating import and export services in the country. In addition, the introduction of logistics-friendly infrastructure and tax regimes, such as the Goods and Services Tax, have simplified interstate taxation and stimulated structural changes in operation dynamics for the warehouse market. These reforms have helped companies in substantially reducing logistics costs and attracted international players to enter the market via acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures. Apart from this, recent technological advancements in the automation industry have led to the adoption of smart warehouses in India. Goods are now handled with minimum human intervention in these warehouses which improves speed, productivity and efficiency.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Sector:
• Industrial Warehouses
• Agricultural Warehouses
Breakup by Ownership:
• Private Warehouses
• Public Warehouses
• Bonded Warehouses
Breakup by Type of Commodities Stored:
• General Warehouses
• Speciality Warehouses
• Refrigerated Warehouses
The competitive landscape of the Indian warehouse industry has also been examined with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key highlights of the report:
1. Market Performance
2. Market Outlook
3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4. Market Drivers and Success Factors
5. SWOT Analysis
6. Value Chain
7. Competitive Structure
8. Profiles of Key Players
