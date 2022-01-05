Stainless Insulated Container Market is Projected to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR by 2027 Tiger Corporation,Zojirushi Corporation

Stainless Insulated Container

Stainless Insulated Container Market may bring a silver lining to the F&B industry in the middle of growing demand from travelers

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stainless Insulated Container Market may bring a silver lining to the F&B industry in the middle of growing demand from travelers , Stainless insulated containers are containers that keep food and beverages at their original temperature for longer periods of time. Food and beverage items are safe in these containers because they are protected from foodborne illness.According to the International Telecommunication Union, 48.6% of the global population, or 3.6 billion people, had internet access in 2017, up to 51.2 percent (3.9 billion people) by the end of 2018.

The global stainless insulated container market was worth US$ 4,533.2 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent in revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), reaching US$ 6,931.8 million by 2027.

Overview

Stainless steel is very effective at preventing heat transfer, so it is an excellent choice for a product that needs to have a lid. Stainless steel is also very resistant to corrosion and is easily cleaned and maintained. The biggest concern when choosing a stainless steel wall for the insulated container market is the overall look it will leave, especially if you have small children or pets. One of the main concerns consumers have is the safety of their food and in particular any potential hazard relating to bacteria or viruses. Consumer products in the refrigeration industry are at greater risk of becoming contaminated than other products in other areas because of the nature of the products.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global stainless insulated container market include Can't Live Without It LLC, Tiger Corporation, Zojirushi Corporation, Thermos L.L.C., Steel Technology, LLC, EMSA GmbH, Hewy Wine Chiller, LLC, and Stelton A/S.

Drivers

Rising demand for insulated packaging solutions across the food and beverage (F&B) industry to maintain the freshness of food for longer period of time combined with the increased working population is expected to foster growth of the stainless insulated container market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the advent of anti-corrosive and lightweight containers as per consumer requirements is expected to aid growth of the stainless insulated container market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The arrival of the COVID-19 virus had made a moderate impact on the global stainless insulated container market. At the initial stage of the pandemic, the market suffered major losses due to the closure of industries, supermarkets, and food outlets. Later, as lockdowns were lifted, the demand for online food delivery services surged in parallel to the re-opening of supermarkets, thus, reviving the business prospects of the market.

Key Takeaways

The stainless insulated container market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry and growing demand for non-metal containers. For instance, in November 2021, the Maui Island launched HuiZero, the zero-waste container program in Hawaii, to reduce plastic pollution and avoid single-use plastics across the Hawaiian Islands.

Considering the territorial landscape, the Asia Pacific region is a big destination for the global stainless insulated container market in the view of growing working population and an increasing number of local start-ups providing online food delivery services.

In the runner-up spot, the North American region is another profit hub for the global stainless insulated container market on the heels of increasing penetration of hypermarkets and supermarkets coupled with the growing popularity among tourists.

Business Strategies

In 2018, the beverages segment led the global stainless insulated container market with a revenue share of 65.6 percent. To keep beverages hot or cold for longer periods of time, stainless insulated containers are used. Furthermore, these containers protect beverages from foodborne illness and ensure their safety. As a result of these benefits, demand for stainless insulated containers is expected to rise in the near future.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian food industry was valued at US$ 39.71 billion in 2017 and increased by 11.0 percent to US$ 65.4 billion in 2018.

Finally, there is an industry growth strategy, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion in the report. The report examines the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies in order to deconstruct the market. All of these details will assuage customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants. The most recent market gains are also shown.

