01-05-2022 Wednesday Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $610 Million

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball has again climbed, reaching $610 million, or $434.2 million in cash value.

Wednesday’s jackpot currently ranks at the 7th largest in Powerball history.

The drawing will be the 40th in the jackpot run, one away from tying a game record for consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on October 4, 2021, which went into 41 drawings.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.