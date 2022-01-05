AHEDC Begins New Year with Refreshed Mission and Brand Identity

Alleghany Highlands EDC Picturesque Downtowns Transportation in the Highlands

New Marketing Assets Prepare Region for Economic Development

From robust digital infrastructure to amenities supporting an active lifestyle, there are many unique advantages to locating here.” — AHEDC Board Member Ray Lipes

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) announced today that it has developed new marketing assets to better represent the region for economic development activity. The new resources include a refreshed mission, vision and values, a new logo, website, a fresh photography library and a more active branded social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

“The AHEDC has truly come a long way since November 2020 when we began working on a new business plan,” said Krystal Onaitis, AHEDC Chair and Covington City Manager. “These professional marketing assets have laid the foundation, and now we are about action. We are collaborating closely with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to ensure our region is considered for new business attraction and expansion.”

The AHEDC exists to actively market the region to new business and industry prospects while also helping current companies expand and thrive. The organization worked with Hunton Andrews Kurth and Timmons Group on the business plan and JLV Communications and Whittington Consulting on the marketing elements.

“The Alleghany Highlands provides the perfect environment for both companies and employees to thrive,” said AHEDC Board Member Ray Lipes. “From robust digital infrastructure to amenities supporting an active lifestyle, there are many unique advantages to locating here.”

The new website can be viewed at https://www.ahedc.com/

Social media channels include:

https://www.facebook.com/AlleghanyHighlandsEconomicDevelopmentCorp

https://twitter.com/ahedcva

https://www.linkedin.com/company/alleghany-highlands-economic-development-corporation

The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation is the marketing organization promoting Alleghany County, the City of Covington and the Towns of Clifton Forge and Iron Gate for business recruitment, expansion and development. A public/private partnership, AHEDC focuses on Site Readiness, Infrastructure Management, Site Selection Outreach and Workforce Development. The organization also serves as a key information source for applicable data, regulatory compliance, and funding opportunities to help you successfully launch, expand or relocate a business to the region.