Stabilization Machine Market Size Projected To Reach USD 35.32 Billion at CAGR of 4.33%, By 2028

Stabilization Machine Market Size – USD 25.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.33%, Market Trends – Increased adoption across various applications

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefits of stabilization machine over conventional methods coupled with launch of advanced stabilization machines is expected to drive demand.

The global stabilization machine market is expected to reach USD 35.32 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The launch of advanced stabilization machines in the region and strong global presence of global as well as local players in the region is propelling the market growth.

Increasing expenditure on infrastructure is stimulated to drive the demand for stabilization machines. Over the last decade, there has been a significant need to increase investment on infrastructure in developing as well as developed countries. There has been a continuous gap between the current infrastructure investment and the amount that needs to be invested in catering growing needs. Countries have been trying to bring about an increase in investment on transportation which mainly includes investment on roadways, new buildings and construction and extension of existing construction.

Europe is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period. Factors such as presence of large number of market players of stabilization machine in the region coupled with high awareness about advanced construction/maintenance technologies is anticipated to drive demand. Additionally, key regulatory bodies supporting the adoption of environmental friendly techniques in the region, and availability of funds for the stabilization technology applications are expected to support the growth of European stabilization machine market

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Agricultural segment is projected to be the fastest growing application of the stabilization machine market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. Soil stabilization precisely improves the engineering properties of soil such as strength, volume stability and durability. Additionally, soil stabilization process improves the soil structure and the water-holding capacity of the land to actually optimize the crop production.

• The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the coming years. Germany holds a strong position in global stabilization machine market. The country is characterized by the strong presence of key market players such as Wirtgen and Bomag. High expenditure in construction and maintenance, availability of quality products in region, favorable funding scenario for research and development are among key factors, contributing the growth of the German stabilization machine market.

• Key participants include Amag, Biomag, CMI Corporation, Dynapac, Caterpillar, marks, Panien, Raygo, Ingersoll Rand and Wirtgen GmbH. Wirtgen GmbH is a key player in the stabilization amchine market. The company produces more than 60 machine models with manufacturing facilities in Brazil, China and India.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Road Pavement Mill

• Road Recycler

• Soil Stabilizers

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Mineral and Stabilizing Agents

• Polymers

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

• Floor Industrial

• Non-agriculture

• Agriculture

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

