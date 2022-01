Global Probiotic Drinks Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $13,814.70 million and Rise at a Healthy CAGR of 8.5% During the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 | Exclusively Available [180-Pages] at Research Dive

The global Probiotic Drinks market is expected to experience exponential growth during the analysis timeframe, owing to the increasing demand for healthy beverages all across the globe. Based on the distribution channel, the offline sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest share of the market throughout the estimated period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global Probiotic Drinks market is predicted to garner $13,814.70 million in revenue and grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis timeframe from 2021-2028.

As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for healthy beverages, due to the rapidly increasing lifestyle diseases such as constipation, acidity, and many more, the market is expected to see remarkable growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the additional advantages of having probiotic drinks such as losing excess weight, improving mental health conditions, removing harmful toxins are further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe. Besides, the development of a product portfolio such as launching new Probiotic Drinks in different flavors is predicted to fortify the growth of the Probiotic Drinks market over the estimated timeframe. However, the high costs of Probiotic Drinks due to their high nutritional content and high processing cost may impede the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Segments of the Probiotic Drinks Market:

The report has been divided the market into different segments namely, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type: Dairy-Based Probiotic Drinks Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The dairy-based Probiotic Drinks sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $7,831.90 million and is predicted to see vertical growth over the forecast period. This is mainly because of the rising demand of people for diary-based beverages to enhance their taste. Moreover, the ease of preparing these dairy-based probiotics beverages at home is further expected to amplify the growth of the Probiotic Drinks market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The offline sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $12,193.70 million and is estimated to have a steady growth during the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of shopping stores worldwide. In addition, the availability of different products and flavors of Probiotic Drinks in supermarkets and the facility of picking products of your own choice instantly are the factors predicted to augment the growth of the Probiotic Drinks market sub-segment throughout the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region Anticipated to Hold Maximum Share of the Probiotic Drinks Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate a revenue of $4,420.70 million over the forecast time period. This is mainly because of the strong presence of major Probiotic Drinks-producing countries in this region. Furthermore, the rising inclination of people towards consumption of healthy beverages because of their health consciousness is further predicted to fuel the regional growth of the Probiotic Drinks market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Probiotic Drinks Market

Though the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries, it has had a positive impact on the probiotic drink market. The deadly spread of the novel coronavirus and its rate of severity has made people become more health-conscious. This further resulted in the growing inclination of people towards consuming healthy beverages to increase their immunity and to obtain several other health benefits. All these factors have boosted the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Key Players of the Probiotic Drinks Market

The major players of the market include

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Danone S.A.

PepsiCo

NextFoods

Harmless Harvest

Bio-K Plus International Inc

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Nestle SA

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Chobani, LLC

These players are working on the development of various new strategies such as product development, merger and acquisitions, and many more to gain the leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in May 2020, DuPont Nutrition, a world leader of innovative and sustainable solutions of food, health, and pharma, and Biosciences, a renowned official journal of the American Institute of Biological Sciences, has announced their collaboration with Natural Marketing Institute, A leading custom research, and consulting services provider. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to increase the usage of probiotics across the U.S, Italian and Chinese consumers.

In addition, the report also presents other crucial aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

