Anticoagulants Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

The market is segmented by type (Vitamin K Antagonists (VKA), Non-VKA Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs), Heparin, others) by Application Atrial fibrillation (Deep vein thrombosis (DVT), Ischemic stroke, Myocardial Infarction (heart attack), Pulmonary embolism, others) by Administration (Oral anticoagulant, Injectable anticoagulant) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of cancer are some of the factors driving the growth of the global anticoagulants market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Anticoagulants Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the global anticoagulants market in the first quarter of 2020 due to the strict lockdown and social distancing norms. However, the market gained momentum in the subsequent months owing to unlocking of economies and rising demand for anticoagulants around the globe. In March 2020, The International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) introduced guidelines for management of coagulopathy in COVID-19 patients. The prophylactic dose of low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) is recommended for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. Additionally, LMWH shows anti-inflammatory properties that enables for setting the elevated cytokines and proinflammatory state of COVID-19 cases.

Market Driver

Increasing cardiovascular disease & Diabetic Population.

According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally; it is estimated about 17.9 million fatalities occur every year. The use of anticoagulants for heart attack is increasing as it prevents growth of blood clot in the arteries. Cardiac arrest and strokes are the major cause of fatalities, and one third of the CVD deaths occur in older population. As compared to high-income countries, the prevalence of diabetes is growing rapidly in low- and middle-income countries such as India. Kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and blindness are the major cause of diabetics. The rising prevalence of CVDs and diabetic patients motivate the growth of the global anticoagulant market.

Rising prevalence of cancer

High risk of arterial and venous thromboembolism (VTE) and bleeding events among active patient of cancer. It is diagnosed with high incidences in the US, the common type of cancer includes breast cancer, leukemia, lung cancer and prostate cancer. According to American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cases prematurely for breast cancer, are 279,100 in the US in 2020. The demand for low molecular weight heparins (LMWH) among cancer patients are increasing, enables to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE). The vitamin K antagonists (VKA) are preferred to prevent from stroke in cancer & atrial fibrillation (AF). However, the anticoagulants are rapidly evolving with the widespread use in VTE and AF.

Market Opportunity

Increasing FDA approval of anticoagulants drugs for clinical purpose

The development of advanced anticoagulants enables to increase demand and provide various options to the patients and healthcare professionals. Rivaroxaban, apixaban and edoxaban has gone through large clinical trial program and received FDA approval for a variety of indications. The commonly prescribed oral anticoagulants in the prophylaxis of primary and secondary thromboembolism events are vitamin K antagonists (VKAs). The new oral anticoagulants do not need systematic monitoring of hemostatic parameters.

Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Pfizer, Inc., are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global anticoagulants market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, In January 2020, LUNAC Therapeutics (LUNAC), announced it has spun out of the University of Leeds with $3.51 million funding in the first close of a Series A financing round. The investment is being led by Epidarex Capital and the University of Leeds. The company is focusing on development of next-generation anticoagulants. The company is targeting towards coagulation cascade at the level of Factor XII to reduce risk.

In August 2020, Baxter International Inc, received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Regiocit. Under the EUA, Regiocit will be authorized to use replacement solution only in adult patients being treated with continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).

