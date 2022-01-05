Painting the color of the year for 2022
Trained Gikas painters with years of experience, provide home owners with an accurate free estimation of price, materials and time required to complete every painting project in New Jersey.”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gikas Painting, the American painting company that has been operating in New Jersey since 1980, has just announced a wonderful soft and earthy shade of green as the color of the year for 2022. A shade of green that indicates recovery, relaxation and serenity and is often associated with growth. According to famous décor influencers, it is also at the center of the color spectrum, symbolizing balance and harmony. In addition, green represents the heart chakra or energy center, denoting a sense of love and compassion.
There are some creative ideas on how to integrate green into a home, whether painting an entire room or just a smaller part of it.
When choosing a painting color for a space, it is important to consider the owners feelings, how other feel in the space and the purpose of the room it is used. Since green has such a balanced and refreshing atmosphere, use it to enhance rooms that already have this feeling or in places to bring a refreshing feeling, such as a bedroom, living room or bathroom. Also use it to make a desk look more serene and help reduce stress. This shade of green also works well in a kitchen or dining room, as it means love for self, friends and family. It is also perfect in any space to bring a stronger sense of nature and growth.
Prefer green as a decorative detail
An option for those who have limited time is to paint a piece of furniture. A dining table would be a great fit as people gather around it, which will benefit from this shade of love and growth, while painting the shelves in a library would be a good way to alleviate feelings of stress or exhaustion. Another idea is to paint a door to enhance the feeling that you are entering a space of greater peace and quiet in your home.
Painting green the ceiling of a bedroom to transform it into an oasis of calm. Or try this technique in a living room, to feel a sense of comfort after a long day.
Use shades of green painting to create a hand-painted wallpaper. This can be achieved by creating a design using a stencil (either prefabricated or you can make your own) in the desired design or by drawing a design by hand. The type of green shapes used can also enhance the psychological properties of this color. Organic shapes can indicate a sense of relaxation, while geometric shapes can indicate a sense of stability. In addition, using more texture patterns with green can also create a stronger bond between a house and the natural world.
Discover how to make the right color combinations at home with the help of color science
Perceive the power, the feeling and finally the result that creates a color, only when it is related to the other colors of a space. Therefore, the right combination of colors is very important. Through color combinations Gikas painters aim to a balanced result that reflects certain personality and style.
Using the color palette, see how the colors match each other and can give a wide variety of combinations in a space! The choice of shades (tones) of the same color is the simplest combination painters can make to give a space a warm and calm atmosphere.
For an intense result that surprises, choose from the color circle a color that is opposite to the basic color that has been decided.
Seek harmony through painting - By combining colors adjacent to the color circle, Montclair painting give the decoration of a home a beautiful and balanced result.
Color is a "language" that "speaks" through the atmosphere and mood it creates. That's why choosing the colors that please the home owners is the most preferred option. Just take some time to study each space and imagine the atmosphere and mood you want it to exude!
