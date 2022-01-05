Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market to Observe Strongest Growth by 2028 | Oleon, Huntsman International LLC., BASF SE

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market is propelling on the grounds of growing environmental concerns and the commercialization of bio-based chemicals

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market is propelling on the grounds of growing environmental concerns and the commercialization of bio-based chemicals , Bio-based propylene glycol is a catalytically produced product that has a high boiling and flash point, is stable, and has a low vapour pressure. Propylene glycol manufacturing methods that are environmentally friendly are a major factor driving the global bio-based propylene glycol market. According to the International Trade Organization (ITA) of the United States, China is the world's largest vehicle market, with sales of over 28 million units in 2016, and 35 million units expected by 2025.

Overview

One of the common ingredients in cosmetics and health care products is propylene glycolic acid or PLGA. It is often used as a stabilizer, emulsifier, pH adjuster, humectant, and antioxidant in numerous cosmetic and health products. It is mostly available as a bottled liquid and in some pharmaceuticals for topical application. The commercial grades of propylene glycolic acid are usually in tablet, capsule, spray, and liquid emulsion form. As for the bio-based propylene glycol acrylate, it was introduced about ten years ago and is mostly used in cosmetic products such as skin care lotions, hair care, and health and wellness products.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global bio-based propylene glycol market include Oleon, Huntsman International LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, BASF SE, Ashland, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Drivers

Growing demand for bio-based chemicals in household detergents and cleaning applications owing to their miscible properties is expected to propel growth of the bio-based propylene glycol market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising demand for these compounds in the chemical industry for petroleum extraction on account of their minimal GHG (greenhouse gas) emission property is expected to boost growth of the bio-based propylene glycol market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global bio-based propylene glycol market has witnessed a decent fall in its growth graph due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 crisis. While demand from the residential and commercial building sectors maintained a moderate pace, the chemical industry struggled to retain its credibility to the pre-pandemic levels. On the contrary, the reopening of industrial plants to their fullest capacity is creating a complete reverse scenario for the market.

Key Takeaways

The bio-based propylene glycol market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly chemicals from the chemical industry. For instance, in June 2021, UPM-Kymmene appointed Siemens Energy to distribute EAD (electrification, automation, and digitalization) solutions for its US$ 635.84 million bio-refinery project in Leuna, Germany, which is developed to convert hardwood into bio-based propylene glycol.

By expanding the horizon, the North American region is a big destination for the global bio-based propylene glycol market on account of growing adoption in SSPs (space shuttle programs) and the healthcare sector.

Coupled with this, the Asia Pacific region is another profit hub for the global bio-based propylene glycol market at the helm of high investments in the residential and commercial building sector along with the wider acceptance in the automotive industry.

Market Condition:

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the bio-based propylene glycol market. This is primarily due to the region's expanding construction industry, particularly in China, India, Malaysia, and other countries. Building panels, bathroom components, corrosion-resistant tanks, and other items are made from bio-based propylene glycol. The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) estimates that the number of Indians living in urban areas will rise from 434 million in 2015 to 600 million by 2031. According to IBEF, India's real estate market is expected to grow from US$ 126 billion in 2015 to US$ 853 billion by 2028.

