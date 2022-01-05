Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.13 Billion at CAGR of 8.8%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Size – USD 2.11 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 8.8%, Technological innovation within automotive lighting industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement associated with automotive headlights coupled with increasing demand for premium cars are likely to stimulate demand.

The global Automotive Adaptive Headlight market is expected to reach USD 4.13 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For example, a technology known as ‘laser matrix’ is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.

However, high price of raw materials is expected to affect market growth. The need for more energy efficient lighting and high performance lighting technologies has increased the demand for certain materials considered critical in LED industry. The demand has led to an increase in raw material costs which has in turn resulted in a upsurge of price increase through the LED lighting industry

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements and increasing need for safety and security are the major drivers for the automotive adaptive headlight market. Energy efficient LED lighting sources are gaining popularity among vehicle owners due to the need for improved visibility during night and in extreme weather conditions. This has influenced the automakers to deploy LED lights in their vehicles.

Get a sample of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1032

Key participants include Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Valeo. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd is a key player in the Automotive Adaptive Headlight market. With a global presence in North America, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, the company offers a wide range of automotive lighting and accessories including LED headlamps, Fog lamps, Halogen headlamps and LED rear combination lamps among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Two-wheelers vehicle is projected to be one of the fastest growing application of the Automotive Adaptive Headlight market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. The major contributors to the demand of two wheelers are the countries in Asia-Pacific region which will continue to dominate the worldwide demand in future.

• North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the coming years. The United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world, and is home to many global vehicle and auto parts manufacturers. U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016. Light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016.

• Key participants include Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Valeo. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd is a key player in the Automotive Adaptive Headlight market. With a global presence in North America, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, the company offers a wide range of automotive lighting and accessories including LED headlamps, Fog lamps, Halogen headlamps and LED rear combination lamps among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-adaptive-headlights-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Automotive Adaptive Headlight on the basis of products, systems, application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Halogen Headlight

• Xenon Headlight

• LED Headlight

• Others

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Highway Light

• Rural Lights

• High Beam

• Bend Lighting

• Adverse Weather Lights

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2028)

• Floor Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial vehicles

• Trucks and Buses

• Two-wheelers

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1032

Key Advantages of Automotive Adaptive Headlight Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Automotive Adaptive Headlight industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Automotive Adaptive Headlight market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Sprocket Market - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sprocket-market

Automobile Engine Valve Market - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automobile-engine-valves-market

Automotive Audio Market - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-audio-market

Electric Utility Vehicles Market - @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electric-utility-vehicles-market