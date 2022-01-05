China’s Central Bank Makes Noteworthy Moves In The Fintech Market – A Digital Wallet And A Fintech Development Plan

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Fintech and Digital Payments Global Market Reports explain recent trends in the industry.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have been making significant moves in the fintech and digital payments market. The central bank launched pilot versions of its digital yuan wallet application as it advances its drive to develop its own digital currency. The e-CNY (Pilot version) app is available on app stores for selected users through supporting institutions including big local banks. Late last year, the governor of PBOC had stated that China will continue to step up the development of its digital currency and enhance its compatibility with existing payment platforms. Recently, on 4th January 2022, the PBOC released a plan for the development of fintech in the country from 2022 to 2025. The plan covers strengthening of fintech governance, improving data capacity, building green data centers with high availability, and expanding the application of digital technology in the financial services and digital payments sector in the country. It is worth mentioning that the central bank had earlier stated in October last year that it will continue to tighten the regulation of large fintech companies to ensure data security and guard consumer privacy. These moves are interesting as the digital payments market is expected to see significant growth in the next five years, and China being the second largest market for digital payments across the globe and the largest in Asia Pacific.

According to the forecasts from the Global Market Model, the demand for the digital payments market is in its growth from $29.66 billion in 2020 to $32.27 billion by the end of 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. It is expected to continue to grow to $46.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.83%. Increasing popularity of digital payments, increasing investments in blockchain technology due to its high efficiency in data management, exponential growth of e-commerce, and implications of COVID-19 are expected to drive the fintech market.

North America is the largest region in the global digital payments market, accounting for around 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global market.

Among the different trends within the digital payments market, contactless payments technology is growing in popularity. Many users are increasingly opting for contactless payments technology such as mobile wallets, contactless cards, and other similar options, as these are more secure and convenient to use. Contactless payment technology uses radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC) for the transmission of amounts among users.

Digital payments are very easy to use compared to conventional methods as they only require a bank account or phone number and a smartphone with an internet facility. The ease of adoption increases the number of users, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The rise of mobile payment technology is a trend adopted by the current generation. A mobile wallet is a type of digital wallet that enables the user to process payments, access account information, and pay for services through a smartphone application. To speed up the entire payment process, the mobile wallet stores details about the payment card on the app itself. Mobile wallets are on the rise and the reason for the large acceptance of mobile wallets can be attributed to the increasing number of smartphones.

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real-time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

