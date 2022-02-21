NEW BOOK SHOWS A SIDE OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN THAT WAS PROBABLY NEVER KNOWN
Laughing with Old Abe: Abraham Lincoln’s Jokes by A.T. Kabambay
Is it still possible to present something new about the one whom historians describe as the hero who abolished slavery and saved America? The surprising answer is yes!”UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abraham Lincoln is the most adored of all American presidents to whom historians attribute all the imaginable superlatives. But oddly, two of his unparalleled qualities have completely escaped scholars of American history: Abraham Lincoln is unquestionably the greatest jokester America has ever known, and he is the most religious of all the presidents, who ushered in the U.S. motto “IN GOD WE TRUST.”
Now comes the book Laughing with Old Abe: Abraham Lincoln’s Jokes by A.T. Kabambay – a succinct biography of the 16th President and without a doubt the funniest biography of all time. Discover the most hilarious stories and anecdotes that Lincoln told or experienced in his lifetime. The book’s author is a passionate historian and researcher who specializes in American history, especially on Abraham Lincoln and the American Civil War.
There are more books and biographies on Abraham Lincoln than on any other historical figure except Jesus Christ. Is it still possible to present something new about the one whom historians describe as the hero who abolished slavery and saved America? The surprising answer is yes.
Lincoln, who was dealt many difficult blows during his life, was regarded as an excellent storyteller and routinely chose humor to control the terrible stress he endured in his life -- and to defuse tension, attract attention, or get a message across. Fortunately, he was gifted with a tremendous sense of humor that helped him rise above all these terrible trials.
The book, available on mybookorders.com, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, combines biographical segments with humorous anecdotes coinciding with the time period and specific event.
All introductions and backstories present proven historical facts. The stories are based on anecdotes actually experienced or told by Lincoln.
