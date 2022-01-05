Submit Release
Hollywood Digest Releases Music Artist Picks Of The Year

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The New Year is here and with it comes the sounds of fresh tunes from some of the most talented artists. Some of them might already be notable names, while others are rising through the ranks. From hip-hop to pop and everything in between, ICT & Partners make Hollywood Digest editors pick of top artists of the year.  https://thehollywooddigest.com/editors-pick-artists-of-the-year/ 

About ICT

Over the past 18 years, ICT and teams are proud to have helped catapult many brands and artist into new heights. After identifying the gaps present in a business, ICT comes up with creative business and marketing strategies to fill in those gaps. By leveraging existing relationships, ICT has helped companies, musicians and individuals create and develop some of the most effective marketing and advertising campaigns to increase their visibility, and sequentially increase their profits. By utilizing these strategic partnerships help increase awareness, educates prospects, bring in substantial business and opportunities thanks to the top ten PR companies that formed this unique team. "Together Everyone Achieves More" rings true for Holly Davidson, Jimmy Star, Kelly Kpr & Eileen Shapiro. More than fifty percent of the artist chosen as Hollywood Digest top artist of the year is from this extraordinary team. 


For more information on Hollywood Digest editors pick of top artists of the year visit https://thehollywooddigest.com/editors-pick-artists-of-the-year/  



The New Year is here and with it comes the sounds of fresh tunes from some of the most talented artists. Some of them might already be notable names, while others are rising through the ranks. From hip-hop to pop and everything in between, ICT & Partners make Hollywood Digest editors pick of  top artist of the year.

