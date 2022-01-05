UAE based Photographer launches NFT project to give back to the local community
Renowned UAE-based photographer, Waleed Shah, launched a project during the pandemic titled Mowjood, a photo series showcasing UAE talent and their area of expertise to remind the public that they are still available for work. Mowjood is an Arabic word that literally translates to “I’m here, I exist,”, and aims to bring these individuals’ titles and roles to life, which range from artists to engineers.
The project that started to help people navigate the pandemic has a new twist, providing additional support to participants. Session bookings for Mowjood are now only accepted via purchasing one NFT from the existing collection, which in itself contains previous images of the project. The majority of the revenues go directly to the person in the image purchased, hence, rewarding them with royalties for life.
Waleed Shah says, “I created this project to help people understand and navigate the crypto and NFT world. It’s definitely the future and I see the UAE is open to adopting it. We’ve seen many developments in the fintech sector, with multiple crypto events happening across the country - most recently a deal signed with Binance to establish a virtual asset ecosystem. It’s only a matter of time before this technology is adopted and I would like to help as many people understand it.”
To book a photoshoot with Waleed Shah you must now purchase an NFT from the collection. The majority of the revenue goes to the person you purchased the NFT from. The image created during your photoshoot is also turned into an NFT, which can be sold along with the original one bought, hence, turning a profit. Over 20 NFT’s from the Mowjood project have been sold since launch in early December.
The artist started this project solely to support and uplift the local community during turbulent times of the pandemic that have harshly impacted people worldwide, both economically and mentally, and as a way to offer hope for anyone struggling at the time. Now, however, these same individuals are being rewarded for their perseverance through the use of NFT’s.
Waleed Shah is the creator behind many inspiring photographic series and projects that show a real and unfiltered image of people, while at the same time spreading awareness, universal love, kindness and compassion. This includes “Rock Your Ugly” and“ Magazine Cover”, in addition to working with notable brands including Audi Middle East, Red Bull, and New York University.
