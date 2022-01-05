Online Booking Software Market 2021 Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Forecasts to 2027 | Rezdy, Nabooki, Bookeo

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Global Online Booking Software Market was valued at US$ 194.3 million in 2017, up from US$ 175.8 million by 2016. The Online Booking Software Market is projected to reach US$ 552.1 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.4% by 2025

The increasing adoption of smartphones is a major driving factor for the global growth of the online booking software market, as high adoption of smart phones has raised the demand for mobile-based appointment scheduling solutions, providing a new opportunity platform for companies to develop mobile-based solutions and increase their market presence. According to one study, the number of smart phone users in North America was 264.2 million in 2016, and it is expected to rise to 373.4 million by 2021. Similarly, smart phone users in Asia Pacific totaled 2.0 billion in 2016, with 3.1 billion expected by 2021.

Major Key players in this Market:

· BookingLive

· BookingBug Limited

· CheckFront Inc.

· Rezdy

· Acuity Scheduling

· Appointy Software Inc.

· Bookeo

· SimplyBook.Me

· Setmore Appointments

· TimeTrade Inc.

· Pulse24/7 Inc.

· Veribook

· MyTime

· Nabooki

· Shortcuts Software

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Online Booking Software market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Global Online Booking Software Market Segmentation:

Market Segmented by Model:

· On premises

· Cloud-based

Market Segmented by User Base:

· Professional User

· Corporate User

Regional Classification

The Online Booking Software market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

