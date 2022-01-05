Electric Scooter Market to Witness Cosmic Growth USD 35.07 Billion by 2027 | Brammo Inc., KTM AG, Peugeot Scooters

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global electric scooter market was valued at US$ 19.30 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ 35.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% by 2027

Electric scooters are either plug-in or battery-powered electric scooters that can be charged via an external power source. A rechargeable battery powers one or more of the vehicle's motors in an electric scooter. Electric scooters have lower operating and maintenance costs than traditional gasoline-powered scooters. In order to reduce pollution caused by vehicles, electric scooters have become eco-friendly alternatives to conventional vehicles.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

· Brammo Inc.

· AllCell Technologies LLC

· Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

· Terra Motors Corporation

· Yamaha Motor Company Limited

· Suzuki Motor Corporation

· KTM AG

· Peugeot Scooters

· Green Energy Motors Corp.

Drivers & Trends

Global Electric Scooter Market Segmentation:

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Battery Type:

· Lead based

· Li-ion

· NiMH

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Product Type:

· Folding

· Maxi

· Self-balancing

· Standard

· Three-wheeled

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Technology:

· Battery

· Plug In

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Voltage Level:

· 24V

· 36V

· 48V

· Above 48V

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Region:

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.