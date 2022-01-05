Indian Agricultural Machinery ( Equipment) Market in India Forecast Report By 2026

Indian Agricultural Equipment Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Agricultural Equipment Market Manufacturers: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The Indian agricultural equipment market reached a value of INR 954.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Agricultural equipment refers to a set of tools utilized for performing particular tasks in agriculture, such as breeding animals and cultivating farmland. These tools can be categorized into planters, shelters, cutters, ploughs, tillers, harvesters, and sprayers. Agriculture equipment are used in both inorganic and organic farming practices for irrigation, processing machinery, haulage, cotton ginning, oil pressing, and rice hulling. They help to improve productivity and efficiency by limiting errors, minimizing human labor, and reducing wastage.

Market Trends:

The increasing availability of better financing options, a significant rise in purchasing power, and growth in contract farming are some of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the Indian agricultural equipment market. Besides this, the Government of India (GoI) has been promoting agricultural equipment by undertaking various initiatives, including providing subsidies and incentives and establishing financial institutions. Furthermore, leading players are increasingly introducing advanced equipment integrated with Big Data and Internet-of-Things (IoT), such as self-driving autonomous tractors, which is contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Tractors

• Trailers

• Harvesters

• Planting Equipment

• Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment

• Spraying Equipment

• Hay and Forage Equipment

Breakup by application:

• Development And Seed Bed Preparation

• Sowing And Planting

• Weed Cultivation

• Plant Protection

• Harvesting And Threshing

• Post-harvest And Agro Processing

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• South India

• East India and West India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

