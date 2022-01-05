Indian Fertilizer Market to Grow at 5.5% During 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Fertilizer Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian fertilizer market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2021-2026. Fertilizers are artificial or natural substances containing various chemical elements that enhance the productiveness and growth of plants. They are made from essential nutrients required by plants, such as phosphorus (P), nitrogen (N), and potassium (K). Fertilizers help to promote the water retention capability of the soil while increasing its fertility. Other than this, they are water-soluble, have a rapid effect on the crops, and are easy to store, transport and apply.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-fertilizer-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The rapidly growing population of India and the resulting rise in the demand for food are primarily promoting the fertilizer market in the country. Moreover, the implementation of favorable schemes and policies by the Government of India (GoI), including subsidies for the production of good quality seeds, is driving the market toward growth. Furthermore, the sudden locust attack across different parts of the country has diminished the overall quality and fertility of the soil, which, in turn, is creating numerous growth opportunities in the market.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-fertilizer-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Chemical Fertilizers
• Biofertilizers
Breakup by Segment:
• Complex Fertilizers
• DAP
• MOP
• Urea
• SSP
Breakup by Formulation:
• Liquid
• Dry
Breakup by Application:
• Farming
• Gardening
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• South India
• East India
• West India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
