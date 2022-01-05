Indian Animal Feed Market to Grow at 12.5% During 2021-2026

Indian Animal Feed Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Animal Feed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian animal feed market size reached a value of INR 942.4 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness positive growth in the coming years. Animal feed refers to the food products grown for ruminants, poultry, swine and aquatic animals to support muscular activity and sustain their life processes. It is formulated with the help of nutritional additives, like vitamins and minerals, to maintain the overall health of animals and improve the quality of various end-products as India represents one of the largest feed producers in the world.

Market Trends:

The Indian animal feed market is primarily driven by the increasing public concern regarding the safety of animal-origin food products. This is due to the prevalence of food-borne bacterial infections, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and dioxin contamination. These concerns have prompted regulatory organizations to inspect and improve feeding practices in the country. Besides this, the Government of India has introduced various schemes and policies to enhance the overall status of the animal feed industry to support future demand. Moreover, the manufacturers are developing non-Genetically Modified Organisms (non-GMO) animal feed ingredients to meet the consumers’ demand for all-natural food sources.

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Suguna Foods Private Limited

• Japfa Comfeeds India Pvt. Ltd.

• Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd.

• Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL),

• SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Ltd.

• Cargill, Incorporated.

• Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd.

• Amrit Group

• KSE Ltd.

• Avanti Feeds Ltd.

• Uno Feeds, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• C P Aquaculture India Pvt. Ltd.

• Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• The Waterbase Ltd.

• Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Poultry Feed

• Cattle Feed

• Aquafeed

The animal feed market in India has been categorized on the basis of product types which include poultry feed, cattle feed and aqua feed. Amongst these, poultry feed represents the most popular product type in the market on account of the highly organized poultry sector in India.

Regional Insights:

• South India

• North India

• East India

• West India

On a geographical front, the market has been segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India.

