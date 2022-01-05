Indian Cold Chain Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14.6% during 2021-2026

Indian Cold Chain Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indian cold chain market size is witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach INR 1,425.49 Billion by 2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2021-2026. A cold chain refers to a storage and distribution service that is used to maintain the quality of products at a specific temperature. Cold chain infrastructure is generally used for preserving various perishable products such as milk, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and seafood, which are temperature-sensitive. Cold chain logistics maintain the quality and shelf-life of temperature-sensitive products. In India, the demand for cold chains has escalated as they are also used for horticultural produce, which requires the products to be handled at chilled and mild chilled zones.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian Cold Chain Market Trends:

The rapid expansion of the food retail sector has resulted in establishing cold chain infrastructure as India is one of the largest producers of milk, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood products worldwide. Besides this, the growing demand for frozen food products due to the changing lifestyles, urbanization and western influences on food patterns has increased the demand for cold chain logistics. Apart from this, the Government of India is taking various initiatives to promote the use of cold chains across the country by extending its support to improve the transportation and storage infrastructure. Furthermore, rapid technological innovations, such as the integration of GPS tracking system and Bluetooth devices, and the penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) in the cold chain logistics, for ensuring safety and security, is significantly changing the future of cold chain industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ColdEx Logistic Private Ltd.

• Coldman Logistic Private Ltd.

• Coldrush Logistics

• Cold Star Logistic Private Ltd.

• Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd.

• Fresh and Healthy Enterprises Ltd.

• Future supply chains

• Gati Kausar India Ltd.

• Gubba Cold Storage Ltd.

• Kool – Ex Cold Chain Limited

• Radhakrishna Foodland Pvt Ltd.

• Seabird Logisolutions Limited (MJ Logistic Services Ltd.)

• Snowman Logistics Limited

• AbleCold Logistics

Breakup by Segment:

• Cold Chain Storage

• Transportation

Breakup by Product:

• Fruits And Vegetables

• Meat And Fish

• Dairy Products

• Healthcare Products

Breakup by Sector:

• Private Sector

• Cooperative And Public Sectors

Breakup by Segmented:

• Organised Sectors

• Unorganised Sectors

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

