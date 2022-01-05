Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Worth USD 6.29 Billion By 2028 Growing at 21.1% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Trends – Technological advancements in healthcare industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- single use/disposable endoscopy market size is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 21.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasingly stringent government regulatory policies associated with patient safety and medical devices and Medicare, and increasing preference for single-use endoscopy for diagnosis of various diseases and conditions and increasing number of patients requiring treatment. Endoscopy is used in the diagnosis of diseases such as Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and cancer.

The Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Research report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028

Increasing investment by major companies to develop new technologies such as capsule endoscopes, duodenoscopes, choledochoscopes, and echoendoscopes is expected to support revenue growth of market going ahead. Global market revenue growth is also driven by rising concerns related to risks associated with use of reusable tools and potential cross contamination. In addition, requirement of skilled labor to operate and use reusable endoscopy equipment and tools and associated maintenance costs are factors driving preference for more technologically advanced single-use endoscopes such as in bronchoscopes with LED light source and CMOS image sensor.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc., KARL STORZ, Ambu A/S, Hill Rom Holdings, OBP Medical Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Flexicare Medical Ltd., and Medtronic.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Furthermore, the report divides the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global single use/disposable endoscopy market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Endoscope

Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bronchoscopy

Urologic Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

GI Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Clinics

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy industry

