FW: News Release/Rutland Barracks/ Larceny from a Person, Possession of Cocaine/

CASE#: 22B4000080

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Sergeant Robert Rider                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 04, 2022 / 1804 hours

LOCATION: Wallingford

VIOLATION: Larceny From a Person, Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Dawson Frazier

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient (VT)

 

Victim: Brianna Ward

AGE: 30

 

Victim: Jiffy Mart Convivence Store.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 04, 2022, at approximately 1804 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a robbery at the Jiffy Mart located at 263 Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Wallingford.  It was reported a suspect entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes from the store employee.  The male fled the area on foot after the robbery. 

 

Through investigation it was revealed that Dawson Frazier was the male who robbed the store.  Troopers were able to locate Frazier in Clarendon and take him into custody.  Frazier was further found to be in possession of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.

 

After processing Frazier was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on 1,000.00 bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.      

BAIL: 1,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/2022 at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

