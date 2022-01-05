Statement of Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress, on the one Year Anniversary of the Riots in the U.S. Capitol
Hector Tavarez is a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District running to defeat GOP Rep. Jeff Van DrewEGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hector Tavarez, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District, made the decision to run for U.S. Congress shortly after watching the insurrection and attack in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Hector was watching the certification of the presidential election with his wife while babysitting their one year old granddaughter. While holding his granddaughter in his arms, the unthinkable began to unfold. Devastated, he knew that he needed to do more to help his country and help preserve the democracy he loves for future generations.
The following are comments from Hector Tavarez that may be used in stories being written on the one year anniversary of this tragic event. If you would like to speak with Hector further on this subject, please contact him directly at 609-839-5860 or hector@tavarezforcongress.com.
“What happened in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was a disgrace and an attack on our democracy. It was an insult to everyone who has ever fought to protect our freedoms, a punch in the gut to 330 million Americans coast to coast and an embarrassment for the world to see. January 6, 2021, will forever be a dark day in our nation’s history. If we fail to properly investigate and report to the American people, we should fear the potential of it being repeated.
It is infuriating and embarrassing to know that GOP U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, of NJ’s 2nd Congressional District, contributed to the insurrection by promoting election fraud lies and continued with those lies even after American lives had been lost. To make things even worse, he later voted against a bipartisan congressional investigation to learn the truth about who and what had led us to that fateful day. We must have a transparent and unbiased investigation into the events surrounding January 6th. The good, the bad, and the ugly must be shared with the American people and we must act to make sure our democracy is never put at risk like that again.
Unfortunately, there are too many people, including Jeff Van Drew, who continue to dismiss and even ignore what happened. They excuse Trump and his followers for instigating the riot. They downplay the beating, injuring and deaths of brave police officers, and when it was time to launch a bipartisan investigation, they voted against it. Regardless of what side of the aisle our representatives are on, they all should know the difference between right and wrong. Any decent person knows that the events of January 6, 2021 at and in our Capitol, were wrong and should never happen again.
Let the one year anniversary of this horrible day be a wake up call to those who are still looking the other way. Let it be a reminder that our democracy is fragile and our freedom should never be taken for granted. Let it be a day when we can all come together in the name of democracy, of decency and as Americans.”
- Hector Tavarez
