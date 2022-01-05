Nutritional supplements market Is Expected To Reach USD 436.1 million by 2027 | Abbott Laboratories

Nutritional Supplements Market

Dietary supplements are manufactured products that provide nutrients not found naturally in food sources.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global Nutritional supplements Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Nutritional supplements , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Overview

Dietary supplements are manufactured products that provide nutrients not found naturally in food sources. They may be in the form of powder, pill, or liquid. Depending on their composition, they can contain a variety of nutrients. Vitamins, minerals, and other vitamins are often available as dietary supplements. Other types of dietary supplements include herbal extracts and amino acids. Some are even hormones and amino acids. Although they can't be ingested, dietary supplementations are a good option for those who are not interested in natural food sources. In addition to vitamins and minerals, nutritional supplements can include essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing to the global nutritional supplements market include DuPont, Ayanda, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Amway Corporation, American Health, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Nature's Sunshine, Nestle S.A., Pfizer Inc., Stepan Company, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nature's Bounty Co., and DSM.

Drivers

Increasing health consciousness among the working population combined with the growing occurrences of food-borne diseases as a result of unhealthy food consumption is expected to accelerate growth of the nutritional supplements market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, growing trend of sports-specific supplements among athletes to improve performance is expected to further cushion growth of the nutritional supplements market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has catalyzed the prospects of the global nutritional supplements market. The pandemic-driven surge in demand for immunity-boosting supplements to combat virus transmission has positively influenced the market. On top of that, the advent of remote drug delivery services is further brightening the future of the market.

Key Takeaways

The nutritional supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches in parallel to the growing cases of foodborne diseases and other immunity disorders. For instance, in September 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that about 10% of the global population will suffer from foodborne disease every year.

From a geographical standpoint, the Asia Pacific region is a big destination for the global nutritional supplements market in the view of high demand from the urban space and increasing availability at local drug stores.

In the runner-up spot, the North American region is another profit hub for the global nutritional supplements market on account of rising demand for sports-based supplements and the launch of several telemedicine platforms.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

