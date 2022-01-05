Needle-free IV Connectors Market 2022 Target Client, Brand Strategy, Marketing Channel Development and Trend to 2028

Needle-free IV Connectors Market

Needle-free IV connectors involve intravenous administration of medicine and fluids for protecting the central part of the vascular access systems.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Needle-free IV Connectors Market report presents the Needle-free IV Connectors sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application and forecast to 2028. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Click Here To Get Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/426

Overview:

Needle-free IV connectors involve intravenous administration of medicine and fluids for protecting the central part of the vascular access systems. These connectors help to reduce possibilities of contaminations related to the IV administration as well as prevents IV infusions. The technologically developed products of needle-free IV connectors such as connectors that prevent fluid reflux, connectors with antimicrobial agents, and closed IV systems, aid to lower the blood stream infection risk linked to IV administration. Intraluminal and device cross-contamination could be prevented with the use of needle-free connectors with extensive dwell time.

Drivers:

Market players are focusing on development of products that reduce the risks related to IV administration with traditional techniques paired with minor issues linked to use of needle-free IV connectors. This in turn is expected to propel growth of the global needle-free IV connectors market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2015 and 2016, ICU Medical was granted three U.S. patents for MicroClave clear needle-free connector, which provides minimal blood reflux in the tip of the catheter. Furthermore, RyMed Technologies announced the development of a silver-coated connector, InVision-Plus in September 2014. The device is developed for reducing bacterial contamination.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟯𝟬% 𝗢𝗳𝗳

Direct Purchase This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/426

Major players in the market are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the market, which in turn is expected to boost growth of the global needle-free IV connectors market during the forecast period. For instance, ICU Medical completed acquisition of Pfizer’s Hospira Infusion Systems segment in 2017. Furthermore, in 2014, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced the acquisition of CareFusion Corporation, which is a medical device company that offers prevention of health care related infections.

Moreover, frequent product approvals are also expected to augment growth of the global needle-free IV connectors market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, CE mark approval was granted to Hospira, who provides infusion technologies and is owned by Pfizer, for its Nuitive Clear Needle-free Connector, a novel needle free intravenous IV connector. Moreover, in 2014, the U.S. FDA granted approval to ICU Medical Inc. for first ever needless connector, Tego needle-free connector. In 2016, Vygon S.A. announced the launch of Nutrifit enteral connectors, which are used for ensuring secure and safe enteral feeding.

Furthermore, other factors such as increasing development of products, launches, as well as merger and acquisitions, rising cases of chronic diseases are also expected to fuel growth of the global needle-free IV connectors market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, B. Braun Medical Inc. entered in a distribution agreement with RyMed Technologies, LLC for the InVision-Plus Neutral IV Connector.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

‣Baxter International Inc.

‣B. Braun Melsungen AG

‣Becton

‣Dickinson and Company

‣CareFusion Corporation

‣ICU Medical

‣Inc.

‣Nexus Medical LLC

‣RyMed Technologies

‣LLC

‣and Vygon S.A.

Request PDF Brochure Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/426

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.