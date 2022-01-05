Foundation, Structure And Building Exterior Contractors Market Integrates BIPV System For Self-Generation Of Electricity

Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contractors are offering building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glazing technology for generation of electricity. A BIPV system, which is one of the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market trends, consists of solar cells or modules that are integrated into building elements or material as part of the building structure. Traditionally used photovoltaic systems are found on rooftops which have small surface areas. Whereas BIPV photovoltaic cells are integrated directly into cladding materials, shingles or windows enabling almost any building component including the roof, façade, windows, canopies or balcony railings to generate solar electricity. Thus, BIPV installed buildings can self-generate a larger portion of their electricity from a free and clean energy source. AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco and Canadian Solar are examples of companies working on building-integrated photovoltaic.

The global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market size is expected to grow from $1.07 trillion in 2021 to $1.17 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market research explains that the growth in the foundation, structure and building exterior contractors market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market forecast shows that the industry is expected to reach $1.65 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market. The regions covered in the foundation, structure and building exterior contractors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors industry are Shimizu Corporation, Carlisle Companies Inc., Peab AB, Ncc AB, PT United Tractors Tbk.

TBRC’s foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market report is segmented by type into excavation and demolition, roofing, concrete work, water well drilling, by application into residential building construction, nonresidential building construction, others, by service provider into large chain companies, independent contractors, by mode into online, offline.

