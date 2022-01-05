Fluoroscopy Equipment Market growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2028

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

growth of the fluoroscopy equipment market is attributed to rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and other pain causing conditions.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fluoroscopy Devices and C-Arm) and Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Urology, General Surgery)” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market generated $4.07 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $6.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of market size & estimations, changing market dynamics, major segments, key winning strategies, and competitive scenario.

Rise in prevalence of diseases such as pain management and trauma, gastrointestinal disorders, urological disorders, and other conditions and advantages of FPDs over other image intensifiers drive the growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market. However, exposure to radiation and adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for data integrated imaging systems presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝘾𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fluoroscopy equipment market based on product, application, and region.

Based on product, the fluoroscopy devices segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The research also analyzes the C-arm segment.

Based on application, the cardiovascular segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the orthopedic segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

✯ 𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝙗𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market trends from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

•The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The key players profiled in this report include ADANI Systems Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and Ziehm Imaging GmbH

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

