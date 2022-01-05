Growth In The Global Legal Services Is Propelled By Digital Technology

Legal Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Legal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legal Services market will rebound from the impact of COVID-19, and reflect the economic fortunes of different regions. In 2020, the global market was dominated by North America. Increasing demand for legal services in emerging markets, coupled with the impact of digital technologies are likely to drive growth over the next 5 years.

The legal services market consists of the sales of law-related services and related goods by entities that advise clients about their legal rights and responsibilities, and represent clients in civil or criminal cases, business transactions and other matters, in which legal advice and other assistance are sought.

Having shown steady growth until 2019, revenues from the global legal services market were $714 billion in 2020, a significant decline from $734 billion in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) acted as a restraint on the legal services market in 2020, as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted trade, thereby limiting the need for professional services. As the impact of COVID-19 was not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy, revenues have recovered to pre-pandemic levels of around $735 billion in 2021. The B2B segment is the largest, accounting for 54.7% ($391 billion) of legal services revenues.

North America is the largest region in the global legal services market, accounting for a 56% market share in 2020, with Western Europe and Asia Pacific regions accounting for a 24% and 10% share of the global market, respectively. As per data on the Global Market Model, the market is expected to reach $908 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%, with growth being largely in emerging markets. For example, the legal services market in South America is expected to grow (15.7% CAGR), over four-fold more than that of North America (3.8% CAGR).

Digital technologies are proving transformational drivers in the legal services market. Software with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities plays a key role in enabling the legal services industry to increase productivity. New software enables efficient document production, proofreading, legal research, and collaborative software further streamlines the execution of the documentation processes. These developments provide greater efficiencies in legal services, decrease costs and increase speed and convenience, in a human capital driven enterprise. Moreover, AI and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms aid the automation of more complex ‘expert’ activities such as drafting documents, reviewing contracts and information mining documents in discovery, due diligence, legal opinion, case law and prior art. The ability to utilize expert systems facilitates the use of human capital to focus on more critical legal operations. Ongoing developments in ‘Big Data’ analytics is expected to offer further growth prospects by using historical performance data to make decisions about individual cases or legal operations, mitigate risk, optimize delivery, predict outcomes, and tailor solutions to specific clients.

In parallel, legal services firms are increasingly offering cybercrime services to their clients, due to the increasing incidence of this type of crime. Cybercrime refers to a crime that is committed using an internet connection and a computer. This includes cyber-stalking, counterfeiting, money laundering, embezzlement, fraud, and tax evasion using internet and electronic devices. In the UK alone, around $35 billion is the estimated annual cost of cybercrimes. Specialist cybercrime practices employ lawyers, consultants, and ethical hackers who are experienced in handling crisis management, online financial theft, loss of data, data privacy, and intellectual property infringement. Large law firms practicing in the field of data privacy and cybersecurity include Latham & Watkins, DLA Piper, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The growing concern of organizations and individuals about cybercrimes is expected to increase the cybercrime legal services market globally.

