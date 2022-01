Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2021

Varicose Vein Treatment

Varicose veins can cause due to old age, obesity, and pregnancy. In the vast majority of situations, patients do not have poor blood circulation or long-term health issues. They may have an unappealing appearance. Furthermore, many varicose veins do not require medical attention. If treatment is required, doctors first prescribe wearing compression stockings for six months. If the pain persists or difficulties arise, varicose veins can be treated with sclerotherapy, or endothermal ablation, ligation, and stripping.

๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

The global varicose veins treatment devices market is expected to be worth US$ 991.5 million by 2027.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐•๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

The rising incidences of obesity are expected to propel the global varicose veins treatment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to MedAlertHelp.org, around 1.9 billion adults globally are overweight.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐•๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

The development of major hospitals into new and unexplored markets is expected to provide lucrative growth prospects for market players. For instance, in August 2019, Kim Byoung Joon Ledas Varicose Vein Clinic, a South Korean hospital specializing in varicose veins, stated its plans to penetrate the Mongolian market by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide international medical services and to establish cooperation and collaboration with two Mongolian medical institutions, one medical tourism company, and one education agency.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐•๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

The use of substitute treatment options such as herbal remedies in Asia Pacific's developing countries is expected to hinder the global varicose veins treatment devices market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Ayurveda recommends using Boehirravia diffusa (blood purifier), Tinospora cardifolia (anti-infective), Rubia cordifolia, and caster roots (pain reliever) to naturally treat varicose veins.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:

The Endovenous Laser Systems segment in the global varicose veins treatment market was worth US$ 302.9 million in 2019 and is expected to be worth US$ 546.7 million by 2027, growing at a 7.7 % CAGR over the forecast period. The rising incidences of obesity are expected to aid in the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment accounted for the largest share in the global varicose veins treatment market in 2019, representing 36.9% of the market share, trailed by the hospital segment. The segment's growth can be linked to rising demand for same-day operations in the world's developed countries.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Major research institutes and universities are focusing on varicose vein treatment device R&D. For instance, the Department of General Surgery at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in India began providing Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) procedures for varicose veins in August 2019.

Rising funds and investment in research and development for varicose vein treatment are also projected to drive market growth.

For instance, Palatine Private Equity LLP in August 2019 reported a 'significant investment' in Veincentre a UK-based facility focusing on the treatment of all thread veins and varicose veins, as well as a provider of Endovenous laser ablation (EVLA) for varicose vein management.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐•๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Some of the key players in the global varicose veins treatment devices market are LSO Medical, Dornier Medtech GmbH., Intros Medical Laser GmbH, AngioDynamics, Inc., WONTECH Co., Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., Energist Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Alna-Medicalsystem GmbH.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ž ๐•๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

July 2019: Harvest One Cannabis Inc. acquired Delivra Corp., a specialist biotechnology company that develops and distributes transdermal delivery system platforms for varicose veins, nerve pain, and other illnesses.

April 2019: Medtronic plc published the five-year results of the VeClose Extension Study, which confirmed the long-term durability and consistency of the Medtronic VenaSeal Closure System for the treatment of chronic venous disease.

January 2019: Venclose Inc. collaborated with Viant, an ISO-certified medical device manufacturing company, to create next-generation vein treatment products, such as Venclose's VENCLOSE TM RF Ablation Catheter.

Segmentation:

โ€ข Varicose Veins Treatment Market, By Product Type:

โƒ Endovenous Laser Systems

โƒ Diode Lasers

โƒ Yag Lasers

โƒ Endovenous Laser Fibers

โƒ Bare Tip Laser Fiber

โƒ Radial Tip Laser Fiber

โƒ Gold tip Laser Fiber

โƒ Treatment Method

โƒ Non-thermal Ablation

โƒ Radiofrequency Ablation

โƒ Sclerotherapy

โ€ข Varicose Veins Treatment Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Specialized Clinics

โ€ข Varicose Veins Treatment Market, By Region:

โƒ North America

โƒ Latin America

โƒ Europe

โƒ Asia Pacific

โƒ Africa

โƒ Middle East

