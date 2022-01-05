RAFT Trends In The Food Testing Kits Market Because Of Its Quality Check Assurance

Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the food testing kits market. Rapid analytical food testing kits (RAFT), a new technology that allows people to use kits that detect and identify food pathogens, food allergens, food adulterants, pesticide leftovers, food pathogens, antibiotics/drug residues, and other harmful food toxins that contaminate the food products. These kits enable users to gain more assurance and check the quality of their food as well as protecting them from illnesses. For instance, Oak Analytics, US-based start-up launched Raman 1.0 handheld spectrometer coupled with advancements in micro-optics, cloud technology, machine learning algorithms, and mobile AI technologies for instant authentication of products, beginning with edible oil for adulteration. The Raman-1 spectrometer is a chalkboard duster-sized device that can be used to scan any transparent packaging without opening it and the results are displayed over the mobile app.

In September 2021, Battery Ventures, a US-based technology-focused investment firm acquired ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Battery Ventures aims to target the food safety kits technological market. Battery ventures will leverage the safety and development labs of ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH to enter the food safety sector. ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacturing diagnostic test kits for detection of GMOs, food allergens, vitamins, pathogens, and other substances.

The global food testing kits market size is expected to grow from $2.33 billion in 2021 to $2.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Food testing kits market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food testing kits market share is expected to reach $3.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

North America was the largest region in the food testing kits market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global food testing kits market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, BioMérieux, EnviroLogix Inc, Eurofins Scientific, Merck Millipore, Neogen Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc, Qiagen, Romer Labs Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Erber Group, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Elabscience, and Creative Diagnostics.

TBRC’s global food testing kits market data report is segmented by technology into PCR-based, immunoassay-based, enzyme substrate-based, by target tested into pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins, others, by sample into meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, packaged food, fruits and vegetables, cereals, grains, and pulses, nuts, seeds, and spices, others.

